What is the viral ‘I understand it now’ meme on TikTok?

While scrolling through TikTok or other social media apps, you may have encountered videos featuring the viral catchphrase, “I understand it now.”

The ‘I understand it now’ meme on TikTok is a viral catchphrase coined by Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, a TikToker known for his incredible basketball trick shots.

This phrase first gained traction on June 6, 2024, when Lethal Shooter posted a video showing off his shooting skills by adding point guards around the rim as obstacles.

Article continues after ad

After missing his initial shot, he said, “I understand it now,” and successfully made a basket without hitting the point guards. The video quickly went viral, racking up over 18 million views and 2.5 million likes in just five months.

The phrase “I understand it now” has since taken on a life of its own. By early November 2024, TikTokers were using it humorously in various contexts to signify a sudden focus or realization, often about lighthearted or funny situations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In particular, it mimics the internet slang term “lock in,” which refers to the moment someone gains full focus or starts taking something seriously.

TikTokers have started posting comedic skits and situations involving flirting, gaming, or other daily activities where one might feel the need to “lock in,” captioning them with the now-iconic phrase.

For example, on November 5, TikTok user qu2ncy uploaded a video joking about missing a “first shot” in romance but eventually “understanding it now.” This video garnered over 8 million views and 1.4 million likes.

Article continues after ad

Another user, huncho619, posted a skit of himself playing Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero added “I understand it now” to suggest he’d achieved new mastery over the game. The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 155,000 views and 29,000 likes.

As the meme spread, it also inspired a counter-trend, with TikTokers initially commenting “I don’t understand” or “I don’t get it” under related posts, only to reply to themselves later with “I understand it now.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest TikTok meme to go viral, following last month’s explosion of the “Fiona, is that a ghost behind you?” trend that took over the app.