PewDiePie calls David Dobrik "shady" and "weird" in livestream - Dexerto

PewDiePie called David Dobrik “shady” and “weird” after learning about the shocking sexual assault allegations against him regarding a bizarre non-consensual ‘kissing prank.’

David Dobrik has come under fire for shocking sexual assault allegations regarding a ‘kissing prank’ he played on Seth Francois in a YouTube video in 2017. He was reportedly tricked into doing a non-consensual kiss, which traumatized him.

The situation has been a talking point ever since. David responded to the allegations and claimed Seth ‘consented’ to the prank. However, people don’t believe him, and they’ve been review-bombing his new app to raise awareness about the allegations.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg weighed in on the issue during a livestream. He had nothing positive to say about David. He described him as “shady” and weird” and wondered how he’s been able to fly under the radar for so long.

“[He] seems hella shady, dude,” said PewDiePie. “I don’t know much about David, but… my radar flicks up a bit. I kind of got the same feeling about him as I got from Logan Paul when not everyone hated Logan Paul.”

“Don’t get me wrong. His videos are really entertaining. But he always gave me that weird [vibe]. How is he able to get away with all this sh*t?’ He’s doing so much weird sh*t. If I did that, I’d be canceled. How is he doing it?”

It’s a question that many fans have been asking themselves, too.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Pewdiepie shares his thoughts on the allegations against David Dobrik. Pewds says “Seems hella shady.” He adds that David gives him the same vibes Logan Paul gave him before Logan was cancelled. pic.twitter.com/A8WDcLnMt5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 7, 2021

Interestingly, PewDiePie isn’t the only big name to say negative things about him. Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, claimed she has “creepy” stories about him. Ethan Klein has also been pressing the matter to seek justice for Seth.

David hasn’t commented on the situation a second time.

However, if the reported sexual assault allegations against him really are true, people want him to own up to it, apologize, and explain what happened.