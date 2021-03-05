David Dobrik responds to sexual assault claims with text message receipts - Dexerto

David Dobrik and Vlog Squad member Scotty Sire have responded to sexual assault allegations leveled against them by Seth Francois, claiming the former member consented to a “kissing prank” back in 2017.

YouTube sensation David Dobrik has been at the center of many allegations in 2021. Numerous other stars have come out against Dobrik, claiming he and his Vlog Squad have harassed other content creators.

Advertisement

Now, Dobrik has countered the claims. He, alongside Scotty Sire, has responded to a specific claim made by Seth Francois. Francois claimed Dobrik sexually assaulted him by forcing him to partake in a “kissing prank” back in 2017.

“Seth accused David and Jason of sexual assault for a kissing prank that was done in 2017, which is so f**ked up because he was part of the videos, he knows what we do, and then David asked him [for consent],” Sire said in a March 4 video.

Advertisement

Dobrik provided evidence of text messages between him and Francois. The messages, dating back to March 2018, show Francois reportedly telling Dobrik that he’s “down for another kissing sketch…as long as you clout me up.”

“He goes ‘yo bro, I was thinking about it, I’m down for another kissing sketch.’ I said ‘haha what do you mean.’ He goes ‘lol I don’t really care as long as you clout me up. I’m not gay, I just don’t care,’” Dobrik says, reading out the texts.

Advertisement

He also then played an audio clip from Francois: “I mean, I don’t know. It’s not really a big deal. It’s the same shit, just, I don’t know ⁠— more open-minded.”

Read More: Diplo only just found out David Dobrik is famous

“David’s a great person. Jason’s a great person. They’re both fantastic people. David doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. He’s so nice. When someone does something that upsets him, he gets disappointed instead of angry.”

Advertisement

“Seth accused David and Jason of sexual assault for a kissing prank that was done in 2017, which is so fucked up because he was part of the videos, he knows what we do, and then David asked him [for consent].”

Advertisement

Sire exclaimed Francois’ allegations were ruining the lives of Vlog Squad members, and his actions have been unacceptable.

“What you’re doing is fucked up Seth. The lies that you’re telling are ruining other people’s lives. I know you spoke to David a couple of years ago in private and told him that you felt uncomfortable about the video, so he took the video down.

“The magnitude of the lies you’ve been spreading are unforgivable, and you should face repercussions.”

Sire also targeted Ethan Klein, after he invited Francois onto his podcast to talk about the allegations. He asked the YouTuber to do more research before blindly believing the claims.

“You’d take their words, and make it sound worse. I think in the future you should try to at least verify some of the information that is told to you, or maybe you reach out to the people the guests are talking about,” Sire concluded.