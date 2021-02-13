Logo
Ex-Vlog Squad member claims David Dobrik tricked him into “traumatizing” content

Published: 13/Feb/2021 13:38

by Luke Edwards
dabid dobrik and seth francois
Instagram: daviddobrik/sethfrancois

David Dobrik

David Dobrik has been accused of producing racially insensitive and nonconsensual content by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois.

Former collaborator Francois left the vlog squad in November 2019 to pursue creating his own content, and, during the BLM protests, called out content creators for producing racially insensitive content.

Speaking on the podcast H3 After Dark, Francois explained how David pressured him into taking part in racially insensitive jokes, and performing a nonconsensual kiss.

This isn’t the only complaint of inappropriate behavior made by a former Vlog Squad member. The week before, Nik ‘BigNik’ Keswani explained how he felt like a “punching bag” when making videos with Dobrik, which made him feel “worthless”.

david dobrik outside house
Instagram: daviddobrik
David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s biggest content creators.

Francois recalled one incident where he performed a racially-charged watermelon joke about black people, despite feeling uncomfortable.

“There was an unwritten rule where people saying ‘I’m uncomfortable with this, this isn’t really cool’ all of a sudden just disappear [from the channel],” he said.

“It’s not like the whole entire experience of being with this group is a nightmare every single day, but some days it does get a little bit darker.”

Topic starts at 39:30

Interview starts at 39:22 for mobile users.

Francois then discussed a controversial ‘makeout video’ that came in his early days with the group. He explained how the video was supposed to involve a makeout scene with Corinna Kopf, who was then, unknown to Francois, swapped out for Jason Nash.

“I was touched by someone I did not consent to,” he added.

“When I was in LA after dealing with the make-out video with Jason, millions of people were misconstruing my own sexuality and how I felt about participating in something he didn’t have my consent for.

seth francois wearing robes
YouTube: Seth Francois
Francois has since collaborated with content creators such as Bryce Hall.

“I ended up moving to a different state to get away from it so people aren’t coming up to me left and right bringing up a situation that is legitimately traumatizing.

“When he pulled the mask off it was a split decision. I could either give in to my natural instincts and be the angry black guy in the room, or I can just go along with it, and I made that decision.”

David Dobrik is yet to respond publicly to these comments.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 19:49

by David Purcell
MLS

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are upon us as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals start on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Story so far: New York City FC’s Didychrislito hungry for FC Cincinnati’s title

High in the standings is Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, and comes into the finals with some serious momentum. The player was crowned the victor of the eMLS League Series One, presented by Coca-Cola, on January 17, following a 4-2 aggregate win over New York Red Bulls competitor Adamou.

At the top of the table is Austin FC’s xbLeU, after putting together an impressive streak of victories in Series Two so far, and just behind him is DC United’s KingCJ0. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top — as the margin of points in the top six places were so tight. Now, though, it’s all about who can perform in the knockouts.

Lastly, defending champion of Series Two, FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle, sits in fifth position this time around. It will be interesting to see if he can turn up on the big occasion to retain his crown.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

eMLS League Series Two finals bracket
MLS
Here’s how the bracket shapes up for the eMLS League Series Two Finals.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: NYC_Chris (New York City FC) vs FCC Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) vs Maloney (Orlando City) 12PM 3PM 8PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

