Bhad Bhabie claims she has "creepy" David Dobrik story following Vlog Squad accusations - Dexerto

Danielle Bregoli, otherwise known as Bhad Bhabie, claims that David Dobrik owes her money and that she has “creepy” stories about him and Jason Nash.

Even though he’s one of YouTube’s and social media’s most popular personalities, David Dobrik has found himself embroiled in drama over the past few weeks.

Former members of his Vlog Squad – a rotating cast of characters that appear in his YouTube videos – have spoken out about their time with Dobrik. One claimed that he was tricked into making “traumatizing” content while another, BigNik, said working with Dobrik made him feel “worthless.”

Plenty of creators, like H3H3, have been piling on to the Vlog Squad leader, claiming that he was bragging about an old “sexual assault” prank. Now, Bhad Bhabie has made some claims about the YouTuber, saying he owes her money.

Bhad Bhabie, or Danielle Bregoli as she’s known to some, made a name for herself as the ‘catch me outside’ meme exploded. It got her a spot in a now-deleted Dobrik vlog, too.

However, on March 5, she quote tweeted H3H3’s post about Dobrik’s MCN trying to remove an old clip, claiming that she has “creepy” stories about himself and VIEWS co-host Jason Nash.

“I got my own story about those 2 creepy f**ks and he owe me money,” she said, sparking replies from fans and fellow creators begging for her to spill the tea and release some juicy info.

I got my own story about those 2 creepy fucks and he owe me money https://t.co/KMcjwP2n72 — BHAD BHABIE (@BhadBhabie) March 5, 2021

The post, as you might expect, got a reply from H3H3, with fans asking for Bhad Bhabie to go on the Klein’s podcast and reveal more details about what she’s getting at.

👀 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 5, 2021

Bregoli hasn’t said anything about that being a possibility, but it’s clear that people want to know what she’s getting at – especially given she’s made some big claims.

It’s likely that she believes that she is owed money for appearing in a Dobrik vlog – which, as previously mentioned, has since been taken down. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see if the singer spills the tea.