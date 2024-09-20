Nmplol disgusted after Kick streamer allegedly sexually assaults him at TwitchCon

Twitch streamer Nmplol was left disgusted after a Kick streamer allegedly touched him inappropriately while broadcasting from TwitchCon.

Hundreds of streamers and viewers flocked to San Diego for TwitchCon 2024, and while the event has been filled with some exciting announcements from the platform, things got a bit awkward during one of Nmp’s meet-and-greets.

On September 20, Nick ‘Nmplol‘ Polom was streaming with fellow creator Wake Wilder when another streamer with green hair and a dress showed up and introduced themselves to the two.

After a brief conversation that included some suggestive comments, the Kick streamer, later identified as DBR666, asked Nmp if they could kiss his forehead.

DBR then proceeded to smooch Nmp’s head multiple times, prompting the streamer to break it up.

“I really like you,” they said multiple times before eventually going up to hug Nmp, kissing and licking his chest.

“Don’t give me any more of that,” Nmp responded, trying to end the awkward conversation.

DBR then turned their attention to Wilder and shook his hand before kissing it multiple times. The duo were able to get away shortly thereafter, but were clearly put off by the encounter.

“We need hand sanitizer, we need napkins, we need towels. Right now,” Nmp said. “This is a code red. That dude licked my forehead.”

The streamer’s chat was concerned, arguing that he had been sexually assaulted – but Nick remained adamant that he was okay, denying he was a victim. “That sh*t doesn’t bother me,” he insisted. “It’s not an issue.”

He followed up by sharing his thoughts on X, commenting: “Holy f**k that was weird. Don’t ever do sh*t like that, please. Talk to somebody or just stay inside if you can’t behave.”

Shortly after the unwanted contact, security escorted DBR out of the venue for violating TwitchCon’s code of conduct – but the Kick streamer ended up becoming agitated, claiming they were being removed for wearing a dress.

It’s not clear yet if Nmp plans to press charges, but this is hardly the first time there have been unwanted encounters like this at TwitchCon.

In 2022, security had to get involved when numerous stalkers followed Amouranth around TwitchCon and even outside of the venue.