Pat McAfee heaps praise on Dr Disrespect’s “incredibly impressive” NFL throw at 49ers camp

Former NFL talent turned WWE star Pat McAfee was quick to praise the “stallion” Dr Disrespect after seeing his viral throw at the San Francisco 49ers training camp.

YouTube sensation Dr Disrespect turned heads on August 9 when he made a surprise appearance at the 49ers training camp. Keeping the hair flowing and the headset on, Doc traded in his usual black and red attire for a 49ers jersey before taking to the field.

While just an appearance alone was enough to go viral, footage of Doc in action soon sent shockwaves across the internet. One throw in particular caught the attention of plenty online, including none other than ex-NFL punter McAfee.

Jumping into his YouTube chat while live on August 11, Doc demanded McAfee “talk about the 70-yard throw,” to which he obliged and quickly heaped praise on the popular streamer.

“Did you see that sh**?” McAfee yelled to his seemingly unaware cohost A.J. Hawk. Not quite clued in on the Champions Club, Hawk was quickly educated as the rest of The Pat McAfee Show crew chimed in.

“What are you talking about? This guy is [the] two-time. Back to back. [He] just dominates and wins everything. He’s a champion, an athlete, a stallion. DrDisrespect would be your step daddy if he wanted to be.”

Switching gears to discuss the throw itself, McAfee claimed it was a “f***ing dime” from the arm of “one of the most electrifying humans [he’s] ever laid eyes on.”

“I did not expect him to be able to throw a ball 65-yards,” he said. “I was incredibly impressed. He plays no f***ing games with anybody. [A 65-yard] ball is a big ball for anybody, let alone a video game god. Dr Disrespect should be incredibly proud of that arm.”

While the two have never linked up in person, McAfee revealed there were once plans for a showdown on the field. “We were once gonna have him throw and me punt, see who could hit a ball further,” he explained.

With Doc’s skills going viral once again, perhaps it’s only a matter of time until such a challenge comes to fruition.