Who is Kamie Crawford? Meet the Catfish Season 9 co-host

Kamie Crawford, the Season 9 co-host of MTV’s Catfish, has hosted the show for multiple seasons, giving her the experience she needed for her successful reality TV career.

You may recognize Kamie Crawford from MTV’s Catfish, as she co-hosted multiple episodes during Season 7 alongside host Nev Schulman.

After Max Joseph left the show for good, Kamie continued to be asked back, ultimately being promoted to full-time co-host for Seasons 8 and 9.

Before Catfish, Kamie was crowned Miss Teen USA in 2010, where she represented Maryland and became the first person from the state to win the title. She also modeled for Sports Illustrated in 2022 and 2023 for their swimsuit editions.

Though Catfish is her first reality TV hosting gig, her success on the show brought her even more opportunities.

Instagram: kamiecrawford Catfish Season 9 hosts, Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford.

Kamie also presented Are You the One? Season 9 in 2023. The MTV series shows men and women attempting to figure out their perfect match. If the contestants find all the right matches, they get to split the prize money.

In the same year, she was the presenter for Season 5 of MTV’s Ex on the Beach: Couples. The reality series features six couples who are tested by their exes before deciding if they want to break up with their significant other or continue to date them.

Kamie also hosts her own podcast, ‘Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford’, where she discusses the dynamics of all kinds of relationships like romantic, business, and friendship.

Though she’s booked and busy, Kamie is in a relationship with someone she met on the dating app Raya. “I’ve never in my life experienced a love like this before,” she told Los Angeles Magazine about her unnamed beau.

To see more of Kamie, fans can tune into Season 9 of Catfish, airing on MTV on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.