90 Day Fiancé’s Luke criticized for controversial age-gap with Madelein

Erica Handel
Luke from 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 was called out for his large age gap with Madelein on the show.

Luke is hoping to move to Colombia with his 19-year-old girlfriend Madelein on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, but he’s not financially able to leave the US yet.

The 90 Day Fiancé star spoils Madelein by funding her lavish lifestyle, which includes paying for her apartment and buying a dog.

However, fans on Reddit are concerned about the age gap between the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise couple.

“Madeline is 19 and Luke admits he’s known her for a year and a half. A few of us already guessed that he met her as a minor and now we have confirmation,” the original poster wrote.

90 Day Fiance Luke and MadeleinTLC
Luke and Madelein on 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise

Another fan speculated that Madelein could’ve been newly 18 when Luke met her and is about to turn 20 soon.

A third fan agreed and said that she could currently be 20 years old if she had a birthday after filming 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, meaning that she wasn’t a minor when her relationship with Luke started.

Although the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has many age-gap relationships, none of them have involved an actual minor before.

It’s possible that the show isn’t allowed to include any cast members who are younger than 18, and Luke and Madelein were still allowed to film, even if they could’ve met when she was only 17 years old. In due time, 90 Day fans will be able to find out the truth.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

