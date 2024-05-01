EntertainmentReality TV

Selling The O.C. stars get into tense dispute during Season 3 interview

Je'Kayla Crawford
Alexandra and Polly from Selling The O.C.Netflix

Sorry to Selling The O.C. fans but an Alexandra Jarvis and Polly Brindle friendship is likely not happening anytime soon.

It’s not a secret that Alexandra Jarvis and Polly Brindle haven’t had a best-friend relationship.

In fact, they’ve pretty much had the opposite. The Selling the O.C. stars have managed to grow a pretty intense feud that was only made stronger in the second season. Now that Season 3 is about to premiere, you’d think that they would be on a better road to friendship, but clearly, that’s not the case.

On April 30, a few members of the Season 3 cast, including frenemies Polly & Alexandra, sat down for an interview.

While attempting to answer the question, Polly interjected over Alexandra, and safe to say, she wasn’t happy about it.

“I think I’m still talking Polly,” Alexandra quipped, causing their co-star Alex Hall’s jaw to drop.

The two continued to go back and forth until Alexandra snapped and said “Polly wants to talk”, then Polly continued and answered the question.

They managed to finish the rest of the interview without any other issues.

Alexandra doesn’t have to worry about arguing with Polly anymore since she has officially left the Oppenheim group due to the “toxic” environment. None of her co-stars have publicly spoken to her exit as of yet.

Nonetheless, she’ll have to get through this season and reunion (if it’s greenlit by Netflix) before she can leave the show and Polly behind.

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

