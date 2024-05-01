Selling The O.C. stars get into tense dispute during Season 3 interview

Sorry to Selling The O.C. fans but an Alexandra Jarvis and Polly Brindle friendship is likely not happening anytime soon.

It’s not a secret that Alexandra Jarvis and Polly Brindle haven’t had a best-friend relationship.

In fact, they’ve pretty much had the opposite. The Selling the O.C. stars have managed to grow a pretty intense feud that was only made stronger in the second season. Now that Season 3 is about to premiere, you’d think that they would be on a better road to friendship, but clearly, that’s not the case.

On April 30, a few members of the Season 3 cast, including frenemies Polly & Alexandra, sat down for an interview.

While attempting to answer the question, Polly interjected over Alexandra, and safe to say, she wasn’t happy about it.

“I think I’m still talking Polly,” Alexandra quipped, causing their co-star Alex Hall’s jaw to drop.

The two continued to go back and forth until Alexandra snapped and said “Polly wants to talk”, then Polly continued and answered the question.

They managed to finish the rest of the interview without any other issues.

Alexandra doesn’t have to worry about arguing with Polly anymore since she has officially left the Oppenheim group due to the “toxic” environment. None of her co-stars have publicly spoken to her exit as of yet.

Nonetheless, she’ll have to get through this season and reunion (if it’s greenlit by Netflix) before she can leave the show and Polly behind.