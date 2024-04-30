EntertainmentTwitch

Twitch streamer offers $30K to make man "disappear" over Stellar Blade disagreement

Josh Taylor
Twitch / Denims / Shift Up Corporation

Twitch streamer Denims has jokingly offered to pay a $30,000 bounty on a former World of Warcraft Team Lead for starting a campaign to uncensor characters in Stellar Blade.

Mark Kern, otherwise known as Grummz, initially announced the launch of a campaign to uncensor characters in Stellar Blade. This came after many players claimed that a number of the characters, including main protagonist Eve, had been altered to be less revealing before it launched on April 26.

Grummz then started the ‘Free Stellar Blade‘ campaign, which has nearly 60 thousand signatures on his petition. “We’re working on changing it back. It’s not about inches of fabric, it’s about fighting the double standard and getting Stellar Blade customers what was advertised,” he said.

However, this has faced backlash in the community. So much so, that on April 29, Twitch streamer Denims stated that she wanted to increase the initial bounty of $20 thousand on Grummz, to $30 thousand.

During Denims’ Twitch stream, she stated: “I’ll up the number. Okay? $30k to anyone who’d make this dips**t disappear and make Eve’s breasts bigger. Okay? You have to do both. All right? Because then it’s a win-win for me. I get more breast and I don’t have to see that moron on my timeline anymore.”

Grummz has since called for Twitch and Twitter/X to ban her, as well as the FBI to investigate further over the “death threat’ made to him, which he stated was “getting out of hand.”

The clips soon went viral and have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, which caught the attention of Asmongold, who responded during his Twitch stream:

“So, how do you deal with a situation like this? It’s really easy. I contacted Twitch about it earlier. I sent them the clip and we’ll see what happens. And, you know, maybe after that, I might put in a police report. I haven’t decided. I think I’m going to just wait and see how things play out.”

He added: “I think Twitch will probably have to ban her. I really don’t even think that there’s a way around it. I think especially if Twitch don’t permaban her, I will absolutely see what my legal options are.”

Toneman’s Twitter/X account has been banned since their initial $20,000 bounty post on the platform. However, Denims’ Twitch account still remains unbanned at the time of writing, but she has deleted her previous broadcast and clips of the ordeal.

Despite this, the streamer’s comments went against Twitch’s guidelines, which are a banable offense: “Threatening to or encouraging others to commit acts that would result in serious physical harm or significant property destruction.

Stellar Blade

