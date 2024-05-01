xQc baffled after learning his Steam account is worth $150K

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was left mind-blown after learning how much money his Steam account was worth.

xQc is one of the richest streamers on the planet, boasting millions of followers across multiple platforms and a massive $100M, non-exclusive Kick contract, to boot.

As such, the French Canadian has plenty of cash to burn on video games, and during an April 30 Twitch stream, he learned exactly how much his Steam account was valued.

In total, from either buying games or funding his Steam Wallet, ‘The Juicer’ spent a whopping $151,000 on the platform – much more than what he had predicted.

“Chat, that’s like $200K pre-tax,” he said. “I thought it would be much, much less. I thought it would be around $75K.”

As it turns out, xQc spent just over double the amount he thought he had. His viewers was equally as flabbergasted, spamming the chat with “WTFs,” OMGs,” and “holy sh*ts.”

Digging into his Steam profile, we can get a better idea of just what he was spending money on and why his account is valued so highly.

The former Overwatch pro has actually only purchased 813 games, ranging from the AAA variety to small independent titles. However, he has nearly 1,000 items in his Counter-Strike 2 inventory.

Just buying CSGO cases added a considerable amount to his overall spend, with a bunch of knives he’s acquired being worth a pretty penny. For instance, his Karambit Doppler is valued at over $1,000.

It’s also important to note that this is just his Steam account, and when you factor in money spent on consoles, games, PCs and items from other platforms, his library is likely worth a lot more.

So far, it’s not clear if Lengyel has any plans to sell his account, but given how much it’s valued at, it would definitely take a special kind of buyer to even attempt such a sale.

