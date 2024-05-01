90 Day Fiancé’s Miona hard launches new “upgrade” boyfriend

90 Day Fiancé star Miona Bell posted a photo with her new boyfriend on social media, and fans called him an upgrade from her ex-husband Jibri.

Miona Bell appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 with her husband Jibri Bell, but the couple announced their breakup in March 2024 after being married for three years.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has already moved on from her ex, and posted a photo with her new boyfriend Terzel Ron and her dog on Instagram. “Us,” she captioned the photo with a brown heart emoji.

In the comments on the post, 90 Day Fiancé fans praised Miona’s new man and compared him to her ex-husband Jibri.

Article continues after ad

“Ok I’m sorry but that’s quite an upgrade,” one fan wrote, while throwing shade at Jibri. Another fan said, “If Lemme Upgrade was a person,” after seeing Terzel’s shocking debut on Miona’s Instagram page.

Other fans expressed how happy they were to see Miona dating someone new, and shared their love for the stunning couple.

Article continues after ad

Many of her followers also noticed that Jibri liked the post, which could mean that the 90 Day Fiancé couple is still on good terms, despite the fact that they’re not together anymore.

Since Miona has gotten support from 90 Day Fiancé fans after revealing her new relationship, she might share more posts with Terzel in the future without worrying about what others think.