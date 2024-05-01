Adin Ross fans convinced Playboi Carti dissed streamer on unreleased song

Fans of Kick star Adin Ross are convinced that rapper Playboi Carti dissed the influencer on a scrapped version of his verse on ‘Type Shit.’

On March 22, 2024, rappers Future, Travis Scott, and PlayBoi Carti got together with producer Metro Boomin for a collaborative track titled ‘Type Shit.’

Nearly a month later, footage of Carti rapping an unreleased verse on the song is now taking over social media, leaving listeners convinced that the artist was throwing shade toward Kick streamer Adin Ross.

In the clip, Carti brags that he “scammed a billionaire” — something fans are certain is a reference to his infamous broadcast with Ross from back in February.

The stream was a massive talking point online, as Ross had supposedly paid the rapper $2 million to appear on his Kick channel. However, Carti showed up to the stream two hours late and only spent about five minutes on camera before taking a massive duffel bag full of cash and bouncing.

Thus far, Adin has yet to respond to this supposed diss from Carti… but this might throw a wrench in the streamer’s plans to link up with the rapper again.

Shortly after the infamous broadcast went viral, Ross uploaded a screenshot of himself speaking with Carti via FaceTime, promising that the two would return for “Part 2” sometime soon.

However, it doesn’t appear that Part 2 has happened yet, and it’s clear that Ross is done being “scammed” by famous figures.

In a broadcast a few days after the ordeal, Ross exploded during a phone call with friends, saying he was tired of losing money to the celebrities he invites on his streams.

“Yeah, I know, you guys just wanna take all my money, huh? …you, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, all you guys just wanna steal my money. No. F*ck off,” he said. “I need to relax for a second bro, I’m tweaking the f*ck out. I’m about to spaz right now.”

Despite Ross’s promises of a second stream with Carti, the Kick star later claimed that the rapper had stopped responding to his texts, theorizing that Carti was only messaging him to “keep me in the position that I’m not on his bad side, like I’m not on the internet talking crazy” about the artist.

Carti isn’t the only rapper to have apparently pulled the wool over Ross’s eyes; the streamer also went viral for a similar incident that occurred with 21 Savage, who walked away from a card game with $250K after allegedly playing with marked cards.