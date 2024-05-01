EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck fans “cringe” after watching Season 11 star on Watch What Happens Live!

Erica Handel
Dylan from Below DeckBravo

Dylan Piérre De Villiers appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Below Deck fans thought he was acting cringey.

Dylan Piérre De Villiers from Below Deck Season 11 was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

He appeared on the show alongside Hollywood actress Rachael Harris to discuss the April 29 episode of Below Deck.

The deckhand answered Andy’s questions about the show, such as explaining his unexpected kiss with fellow deckhand Sunny Marquis, and revealing if he’s ever hooked up with a charter guest before.

Below Deck fans on Reddit slammed Dylan’s “cringe” behavior while watching him on the show with Andy and Rachael.

“Dylan on WWHL was so cringe! Did anyone else watch? Andy seemed annoyed and it was hard to watch,” the original poster wrote.

Another fan agreed and noticed that Dylan was acting awkward and nervous. They also said that he didn’t have any self-awareness and wasn’t prepared to be on live TV.

A third fan thought his comments were calculated and said he was giving too many compliments, which seemed over-the-top. The viewer also believes that he made Andy feel uncomfortable based on his facial expressions.

Since Dylan is a new cast member on Below Deck, he was never on Watch What Happens Live before and might not have known what to expect.

But, if Dylan is a part of the Season 11 reunion he might have a chance to turn his first impressions from the fanbase around.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

