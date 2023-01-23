Passenger goes viral sharing experience of flying on empty plane

A traveler went viral on TikTok after documenting his experience of flying from Australia to Fiji on a completely empty plane.

Content creator Robbie Allen shared what it’s like to travel on a “ghost flight” after he entered the plane to discover he was the only passenger.

The traveler admitted it was “creepy at first,” but the excellent treatment from Virgin Australia staff during his four-hour journey made up for the eerie feeling.

“I was literally the only person on the whole plane,” he said in a video that has amassed over 1.5 million views. “The captain came and sat next to me and talked to me. The staff gave me whatever I wanted.”

The TikToker then showed a snack bowl the flight attendant prepared for him, accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine.

“I had already booked business class but I would’ve gotten it for free if I didn’t,” he said. “Just wish I hadn’t already paid for business class,” he added in the video caption.

Robbie also showed his suitcase standing alone in the baggage collection hall. “I was the only person on the plane so it’s just there by itself,” he said.

“It was such a strange and weird experience, something I’ll never forget,” he added.

In the comments, many TikTok users said they’d love to be on an empty flight.

“I would have cried because I was happy. That’s a dream. Lucky man,” one user wrote.

“As an introvert I want this, real bad,” another agreed.

Others said they would’ve been worried if they were the only ones on the plane.

“I would’ve felt like somebody set me up and talked myself out of going,” one commented.

“That is so weird, why is there no one else! I’d be worried it was my time,” another said. The TikToker replied, “That’s legit how I felt. I told my friends what was happening and they’re like ‘bye it was nice knowing you.'”

This is just the latest flight-related story to take off on TikTok, after a woman blasted a passenger for her ‘smelly feet’ during a 10-hour journey.