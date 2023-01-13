Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating? Cryptic post sparks relationship rumors

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio claimed she was on a date with YouTuber David Dobrik in a Snapchat post — but not all of her fans are happy about this possible pairing.

Dixie D’Amelio notably broke up with long-term boyfriend Noah Beck in late 2022 after cheating rumors plagued the ex-couple for months.

After shaving her head in an unexpected buzzcut, Dixie and Noah confirmed their split, citing issues with their busy schedules and problems with finding an appropriate work-life balance as reasons for separating.

Since then, Dixie has been a single pringle as she continues to focus on her musical career… but a recent post from the star has fans wondering if she’s back in the game.

Article continues after ad

Dixie D’Amelio post with David Dobrik sparks dating rumors

On January 12, Dixie posted a photo of YouTube star David Dobrik at a restaurant, captioning the humorous pic: “On a date.”

The post sent fans into a tizzy, with many upset at Dixie’s apparent choice in boyfriends — but others are convinced that it’s just an inside joke between friends.

“Dixie loves to troll y’all lol,” one user wrote on Instagram.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“She’s mocking you guys, get serious,” another said.

“It’s a joke and y’all are falling for it,” yet another argued.

This isn’t the first time these two have been linked as a possible couple; Instagram tea page TikTokTalk made the connection after Dobrik posted a few pics of Dixie to his Snapchat account with extremely complimentary captions.

Article continues after ad

That being said, it looks like fans aren’t convinced this couple is real. TikToker Markell Washington notably dismissed the idea on a recent episode of the BFFs podcast, saying the whole thing is just a joke and Dixie and Dobrik are just good buddies.

This latest news follows another popular theory surrounding Dixie after some fans became convinced the singer came out in a viral video — but this was similarly debunked.