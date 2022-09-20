Noah Beck responds to Dixie D’Amelio’s buzz cut as breakup rumors rise

TikTok star Noah Beck has given his two cents on girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio’s buzz cut after the singer chopped off her hair — but there’s no word on whether or not the two are still together.

Dixie D’Amelio shocked the world after completely shearing off her long, dark hair in favor of a buzz cut earlier this month.

After debuting her new Furiosa ‘do, fans and fellow creators couldn’t help but gush over Dixie’s new look… but some fans were worried that her latest fashion statement could have been ‘breakup hair.’

Dixie and boyfriend Noah Beck’s relationship has been a big point of contention among fans for basically the entire time they’ve been dating, but most recently, viewers were convinced they’d broken up after Noah was absent from the celebratory pics of Dixie’s 21st birthday.

YouTube: Dixie D’Amelio

Although Noah reiterated that the two had simply decided to keep their relationship off social media in response to the rumors, that didn’t stop ‘Doah’ fans from reading between the lines when Dixie cut off her hair.

Noah Beck gives his verdict on Dixie D’Amelio’s new haircut

Now, Noah has finally given his response to his girlfriend’s new look — and it’s safe to say he’s a big fan.

“It’s great, she looks great,” he said when approached about the subject by paparazzi. “It like, fit her bone [structure]. Like, it just looks really good on her. You know? Like, of course she could pull it off.”

While Noah was clearly gushing over Dixie’s buzz cut, some fans aren’t convinced that they’re still dating after this major style change.

“They’re def not together anymore,” one fan wrote in a comment.

“He either doesn’t like it, or they aren’t together,” another said.

Still another pointed out a recent interview Dixie did with the Zach Sang show, where the host commented on the singer entering her ‘single’ era — and Dixie didn’t correct him.

TikTok: whoscancelledd

The pair previously stated that they were dead set on keeping their relationship private after breakup rumors plagued their love life, but it doesn’t look like this explanation is convincing fans anymore following Dixie’s new haircut.