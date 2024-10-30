Man arrested after fitness TikToker who vanished at Walmart found dead

The body of fitness TikToker Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez was discovered by police after the influencer went missing near a Walmart on October 22, 2024.

25-year-old Rodriguez-Ramirez, who’d garnered 26 thousand followers on TikTok under the handle ‘minelys.zo.ramrez,’ was found dead by authorities a week after her fiance and mother reported her missing.

24-year-old Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches was arrested on Monday, October 28, and charged with kidnapping in relation to the influencer’s disappearance.

Rodriguez-Ramirez was last spotted at a Walmart in Cornelia, Georgia on October 22, where her fiancé says she’d gone to sell a photo to someone.

Article continues after ad

Around 9:30 PM that night, the TikToker sent her fiance a message that said, “I am waiting for the brother to pick him up.”

Her fiance immediately found the message fishy. “It didn’t make sense. She doesn’t talk like that,” her betrothed said in a statement to Habersham News.

After she hadn’t returned home in the morning, her fiance called her mother, and the two reported her missing to authorities.

Article continues after ad

Officers found Rodriguez-Ramirez’s body on Furniture Drive, a road next to the Walmart where she went missing. Her body is currently being held for autopsy at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

Article continues after ad

Witnesses say they saw a gold-colored minivan and a dark SUV circling the TikToker in the Walmart parking lot, but authorities say they’re unclear why she was there or if she and Rivera-Sanches had any relation to each other.

Rodriguez-Ramirez leaves behind her 9-year-old daughter, who her fiance says she “treasured” and “talked about a lot.” She moved to Georgia from Puerto Rico in 2018, but her daughter moved back to the Island to live with her father.

Article continues after ad

Her TikTok content focused on her everyday life and fitness journey, with videos showing the influencer taking boxing lessons and expressing her love for Dragon Ball Z.