Ninja and Jessica Blevins land safely after airplane window cracked at 30,000 feet

Alec Mullins . 2 hours ago

It was a scary scene for Ninja and Jessica Blevins as the couple’s plane window cracked while they were in the air heading to Florida on a July 10 trip.

Tyler Blevins and his wife-and-manager Jessica were en route to Florida when disaster struck.

The exterior window pane in their row suffered a deep crack and it looked as if it might completely give way.

As is appropriate with such a serious safety concern, it threatened to have their entire trip put on hold as the airline pondered an emergency landing, but they ultimately decided against it and continued the flight.

After landing, Ninja shared the news and confirmed that they were okay if not a little sketched out by the day’s events.

Of course, it didn’t take long for longtime friends like Jack ‘Courage’ Dunlop and Dr. Lupo to pop in and share a comforting word or two to the pair in the aftermath.

“Jesus, that’s scary. Glad you guys arrived safe,” Dunlop said.

While broken windows are a rare occurrence in the modern world of commercial airlines, they do still occur from time to time and the results can be devastating.

Not only is the strength of the wind enough to pull an individual completely out of the plane, but the lack of oxygen at such an altitude could threaten the safety of the rest of the passengers on the vessel as well.

Thankfully, the Blevins family avoided anything more than a slight scare this time around.