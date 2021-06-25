Nessa Barrett reacts to rumors of boxing match with Mads Lewis

TikTok star and music artist Nessa Barrett has finally responded to the possibility of a boxing match with rival Mads Lewis after a number of women influencers expressed their desire to get in the ring.

It looks like the beef between Mads Lewis and Nessa Barrett has taken a downturn after Barrett was approached by paparazzi regarding a potential bout between the two of them.

The rivalry between Lewis and Barrett sparked some time ago, but came to a head in early April, after Barrett appeared in a music video with Jaden Hossler — Lewis’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

The two struck up an official relationship shortly afterwards, prompting outrage from the TikTok fanbase and leaving Lewis feeling burnt. She then appeared on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she claimed that Nessa had treated her badly before the drama with Hossler ever went down.

Advertisement

Months later, the TikTok space erupted with boxing fever in wake of the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event. In fact, a number of high-profile female TikTok stars uploaded videos saying they wanted their turn in the ring.

The trend has even sparked a fake “fight card” circling on social media — a faux poster that pits Barrett and Lewis against each other as the main event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Social Gloves Entertainment (@socialgloves)

Unfortunately, it looks like this bout might not ever come to be. When approached by paparazzi about the possibility, Barrett had a short and sweet response: “I’m not entertaining any of that.”

This comes just a week after paps asked Lewis the same question, who claimed that she was down for the fight but wasn’t “confirming anything.”

Advertisement

That being said, there’s enough interest around an all-female influencer boxing card that a possible event around the idea might not be too far off… but it looks like the beef between Mads Lewis and Nessa Barrett will be staying out of the ring.