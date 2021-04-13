Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler relationship drama explained - Dexerto

The TikTok community is reeling in shock after stars Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler have seemingly become an exclusive couple — a development that appeared to leave their previous partners feeling a bit burnt.

The current drama surrounding Nessa Barrett, Josh Richards, Jaden Hossler, and Mads Lewis is a tad confusing for those out of the TikTok tea loop — but it has certainly made for an intriguing love quadrant.

If you’re looking for an explanation, we’ve pieced together a timeline of the current situation, which has culminated in outrage among fans and heartache for the TikTokers involved.

Mads Lewis and Jaden Hossler’s relationship takes a tumble

Popular TikTok creators Mads Lewis and Jaden Hossler had been dating off-and-on since 2019. While everything seemed to be fine between the couple for quite some time, the two hit a bumpy road in February 2021, after Nessa Barrett released her song ‘La Di Die’ featuring Hossler.

Fans began to suspect that something was amiss in Lewis and Hosslers’ relationship after they unfollowed each other on social media shortly after Nessa’s song went live — an issue that ramped up even more after Lewis published a damning TikTok that appeared to hint at infidelity on Hossler’s side.

The video featured footage of Lewis and Hossler set to Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Than Revenge’ playing in the background. That’s not all; Lewis later posted an Instagram comment opening up further on the situation, giving even more hints at her issues with Hossler and Barrett potentially getting too cozy.

“I was never jealous of a song nor jealous of her,” Lewis wrote. “I know Ness better than anyone and she knows exactly why I posted this video and that’s all that matters.”

Nessa speaks out on Twitter

While Mads purportedly attempted to reach out to Nessa privately, this conversation didn’t end up working out. However, Nessa did comment on the situation publicly in a March 2021 tweet, where she opened up about her mental health amidst the drama.

i have been through so much recently. i’ve broken down completely 2 weeks ago and have nearly done something that is irreversible. i got up and decided to release all of the negatives in my life. i’m not in a place to entertain those full of hatred and lies. — ness (@nessaabarrett) March 31, 2021

“I’ve broken down completely two weeks ago and have nearly done something that is irreversible,” she wrote. “I got up and decided to release all of the negatives in my life. I’m not in a place to entertain those full of hatred and lies.”

Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett reveal their relationship status

Just after claiming that he “was not a good boyfriend” to Lewis in an Instagram video, Hossler was caught out on a date with Barrett the night of April 12, with paparazzi grilling them about their potential romance.

Hossler declined to say whether he and Barrett were dating or not, but did say that he was “the happiest I’ve ever been.”

“Honestly, we feel like we handled this whole thing respectfully and privately, and then some people like to go online you know,” he said. “I just wish the best for everybody.”

Josh Richards and Mads Lewis react

Richards appeared to respond to the situation on Twitter, claiming that he was going to handle the drama “offline.”

“The last three weeks have been hard on me, and I just need time to think,” he wrote. “I appreciate all of my friends and supporters who have reached out to check in on me. …I’m doing okay and have no ill will towards anyone.”

Personally, I am going to handle this offline. The last 3 weeks has been hard on me and I just need time to think. I appreciate all of my friends and supporters that have reached out to check in on me. It means more than you know. I’m doing ok and have no ill will towards anyone. — Josh (@JoshRichards) April 13, 2021

While Richards is taking things off of social media, it seems that Mads Lewis is preparing to spill the tea, as she hinted at opening up on the entire debacle on an upcoming episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

Nessa opens up

Since then, Barrett has commented on the situation, as well, writing in a Tweet: “I don’t need to pity myself. I know the decision I made. Y’all don’t know the whole story and probably never will because the truth hurts and should never be online.”

i don’t need to pity myself. i know the decision i made. y’all don’t know the whole story and probably never will because the truth hurts and it shouldn’t be online. night — ness (@nessaabarrett) April 13, 2021

Thus far, fans don’t seem to be taking the drama very well, and have made their thoughts known in multiple comments — but there’s still more to be revealed as Mads Lewis prepares her side of the story for her forthcoming podcast appearance.