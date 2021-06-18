Mads Lewis responds to calls for her to box Nessa Barrett after Jaden Hossler drama

TikTok stars Mads Lewis and Nessa Barrett notably got into a spat after Barrett seemed to steal Lewis’ on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jaden Hossler — and now, fans want the two influencers to hash out their differences in the boxing ring.

The drama between TikTokers Mads Lewis, Jaden Hossler, Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards is a tad confusing for anyone not following social media tea pages — but to sum it up, there seemed to be some duplicity afoot.

After appearing in their ‘La Di Die’ music video together, Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler became an official item. This appeared to burn Mads Lewis, who was close friends with Barrett and the ex-girlfriend of Jaden Hossler.

After accusing Barrett of being a bad friend who treated her terribly, things seemed to calm down… that is, until the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event sparked the boxing bug among TikTok’s top female content creators.

Mads Lewis uploaded a video stating that she was willing to throw down in the boxing ring, immediately sparking calls for her to face off with Nessa Barrett.

A few days later, paparazzi caught up to Lewis during a night out on the town and cornered her about this potential matchup… to which Lewis didn’t seem completely adverse.

“I’m not confirming anything,” she answered when approached about the subject. “Would I? Yes.”

To further rub salt in the wound, Lewis even said that, should a boxing match between herself and Barrett actually take place, she would walk out with two of her close friends… as well as Josh Richards, Barrett’s previous on-again, off-again boyfriend who was also hurt by her relationship with Hossler.

Of course, this possible grudge match isn’t helped by a fake flyer making its way around the internet, putting Lewis vs Barrett as the card’s main fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders (@tiktokinsiders)

For now, it doesn’t look like anything is set in stone for these two influencer powerhouses — but it seems like the internet is more than willing to let them duke it out for their amusement.