Nate Diaz calls out Logan Paul over Jake vs Fury trash talk

MMA star Nate Diaz is giving Logan Paul a verbal thrashing over Twitter after the YouTuber trash talked Tommy Fury and his team during his fight with Jake Paul over the weekend.

Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul by split decision at their long awaited bout on Sunday, February 26, marking an end to the American YouTuber’s undefeated win streak.

Since then, a slew of trash talk has emerged on the net, with names like KSI seeming to openly challenge Tommy Fury for a turn in the ring ahead of his eventual rematch with Jake later this year.

Even mixed martial artist Nate Diaz is getting in on the hullabaloo — but he’s calling out someone who wasn’t throwing punches over the weekend.

Instead, he’s taking aim at Logan Paul, who adamantly defended his little bro while he was trading blows with Fury. In fact, Logan was passed a microphone in the middle of the bout, after which he proceeded to sling insults toward the Fury camp.

“Tommy, if you can hear me, you a b*tch bro, you’re gassing out,” Paul shouted. “You a b(tch, and the whole Fury family a b*tch. “

Nate Diaz slams Logan Paul for mid-fight trash talk

Diaz didn’t seem to take too kindly to this sort of trash talk mid-fight and posted his thoughts about the subject to Twitter, saying that Logan needs to get a taste of his own medicine.

“This guy needs his a** beat,” Diaz wrote. “And who let the spoiled lil b*tch yell obnoxious shit during the fight?”

This is far from the first time Diaz has called out the Paul bros; in fact, Jake raised the possibility of a fight with the mixed martial artist after signing with the PFL earlier this year.

Diaz himself has made no bones about his distaste for the Paul family, notably calling the crew “sh*theads” after meeting their father in January.

For now, it’s not clear if Diaz will take on either of the Paul bros in the octagon… but it’s definitely looking more and more likely as time goes on.