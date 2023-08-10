Logan Paul attacked by fan during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight

YouTube star Logan Paul claimed that a fan tried to put hands on him during the bout between his little brother, Jake Paul, and former UFC star Nate Diaz last weekend.

On August 5, YouTube-boxer Jake Paul faced off with prolific mixed martial artist Nate Diaz in the boxing ring after months of trash-talk and posturing.

Jake ended up taking the victory in a hotly-contested win — but this wasn’t the only fight taking place that evening.

Article continues after ad

According to big bro Logan, another brawl almost broke out in the crowd during the event, which he opened up about during a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast featuring Jake as a special guest.

Instagram: @JakePaul Logan Paul (left) made sure to attend little bro Jake’s (right) boxing match against Nate Diaz despite battling it out at SummerSlam that very same day.

Fan attempted to attack Logan Paul during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

As told by Logan and his co-hosts, Mike Majlak and Jeff Wittek, someone in the crowd had attempted to make their way through the throng to put hands on Logan.

“There was an actual in-crowd altercation that went down,” Majlak explained to Jake. “I don’t know if you saw this, but there was someone from the opposing aisle who tried to get at Logan Paul in this audience. They tried to put hands on your brother.”

Article continues after ad

However, Logan dismissed the person’s attempts to fight him, calling them “just goon trying to make a name for himself.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Logan then claimed that the person had tried to smack their father, Greg Paul, in the face. “He went to smack dad in the face, and it was the weakest strike I think I’ve ever seen,” he recounted.

“Greg, with one hand, taps him, and he sprawls over like eight chairs and tries to get up, and then a cop was coming in. I could tell he had bad intent. I don’t know this guy, and it’s in the middle of Round 9. Get the f*ck out of here.”

Article continues after ad

This was the second bout of the evening for Logan, who had just gotten a black eye from Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam that very same day prior to attending Jake’s match.