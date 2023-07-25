Logan Paul calls out “lame” Bradley Martyn over Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz comments

YouTube star Logan Paul is taking shots at fellow influencer Bradley Martyn, calling the bodybuilder “lame” for hoping his brother, Jake, gets beaten by Nate Diaz in their upcoming boxing match.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is gearing up for another high-stakes bout coming up this August against mixed martial artist Nate Diaz.

Diaz will make his boxing debut against Jake following the YouTuber’s first-ever loss against Tommy Fury earlier this year… and there’s a fair few fans who believe that another loss for Paul could spell trouble for his budding boxing business.

Recently, Diaz made an appearance on fitness influencer Bradley Martyn’s ‘Raw Talk’ podcast, wherein Bradley admitted that, although he respects Jake, he hopes Diaz walks away with the victory.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul is gearing up for his next bug bout against Nate Diaz.

Bradley Martyn wants Nate Diaz to turn Jake Paul into a “meme”

“Honestly, I hope you beat the sh*t outta Jake Paul,” Martyn said. “I’m just being honest.”

“Are you cool with Jake Paul?” Diaz asked.

“I am,” Martyn answered. “I don’t have problems with him. I just want to see him lose, lose. ‘Cause he lost to Tommy Fury, but he didn’t lose in a way where — ’cause honestly, if he gets knocked out, it’s just gonna be such a meme. I just wanna see that.”

Jake’s big brother, Logan Paul, caught wind of Martyn’s comments — and it’s safe to say he wasn’t a fan of his stance on the fight.

Logan Paul slams “lame” Bradley Martyn for saying he wants Jake Paul to lose

Logan addressed the subject during a July 25 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he called out Martyn for being “weird” and “lame” and accused him of “searching for clicks.”

“I gotta say something about Bradley,” Logan began. “I think you’re getting lame. I think you’re getting lame as a person or a person who’s, rather, searching for clicks.”

“I see what he’s doing, but I just think it’s weird,” he continued, before explaining what Martyn had said during his podcast with Diaz. “Why, Bradley? You’re cool with us. He’s in the family. You even said yourself, you like him. Why say that? Are you searching for clicks?”

(Topic begins at 1:10:14)

Logan’s latest comments have fans wondering if a boxing match isn’t on the horizon for these two influencer powerhouses — but until then, there’s rumors going round that Paul might actually face off against Dillon Danis, thanks to a fight poster that was teased at the latest Misfits x DAZN boxing event.