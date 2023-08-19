Logan Paul responds after Jake Paul questions ringside reaction to Nate Diaz win
Logan Paul has responded to his brother Jake, who was baffled by the ringside reaction to his win over Nate Diaz.
Recently, Jake Paul and Logan Paul haven’t been on the best of terms. Following ‘The Problem Childs’s victory over Nate Diaz, the younger brother made an appearance on Logan’s Impaulsive, where the two got into a heated discussion.
During the podcast, Logan couldn’t help but call out Jake’s antics, where his team banned him from promoting anything relating to Prime Hydration inside the venue.
The conversation has sparked a bit of a feud between the two brothers, where Jake has since aired out his thoughts — slamming Logan as “condescending” and revealing he is “pained” by his brother not wanting to be part of any of his business.
Logan Paul responds after Jake baffled by Nate Diaz win reaction
In a clip from the most recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTube star was stumped to see his brother’s reaction to him winning — whereafter a grueling 10-round bout he took the win over Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.
An angle of the reactions from the crowd shows Logan looking unphased by the decision, which Jake claimed he didn’t believe it was real. “I didn’t think it was real. I just don’t get it, I can’t believe it,” he said. “I don’t know, it’s weird, it’s really weird.”
The clip was shared on Betr’s Instagram page, where hitting back in the comments Logan urged his little brother to stop overanalyzing.
Making note of how exhausted he was following his WWE bout just hours before, Logan explained it was “obvious” that his brother was going to win the fight.
“I had a wrestling match in front of 50,000 people & booked it across the country afterwards to watch you fight,” Logan wrote. “I was BEYOND exhausted by this point and it was obvious you were going to win STOP OVERANALYZING.”
With their feud ongoing, Dillon Danis has claimed that Jake Paul is an “informant” on his brother ahead of their scheduled October 14 bout on the anticipated ‘Prime Card’.
Although, it’s likely that Danis is only trying to get inside his opponent’s head, with him already claiming he’s winning the mind games.