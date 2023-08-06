KSI slams Jake Paul’s “terrible” performance vs Nate Diaz

KSI has taken to Twitter to critique Jake Paul’s performance in his fight against former UFC star Nate Diaz.

Paul emerged victorious against Diaz in a ten-round showdown on Saturday at the American Airlines Center. Though Diaz posed resistance, Paul showcased his boxing prowess; demonstrating superior power and technique that carried him to a unanimous decision victory.

Reflecting on the fight, Paul praised Diaz’s resilience: “He’s a warrior. I had him in the first round. He kept on coming. No one has taken that much damage.”

However, KSI was swift in dismissing Paul’s performance. He tweeted: “That Jake Paul performance was terrible. October 14th you get to watch a real fight and challenge.”

KSI’s upcoming bout with Tommy Fury, the undefeated British professional boxer, promises to be yet another exciting match-up. This remark by KSI appears to stoke the already heated rivalry between him and Jake Paul. KSI had previously faced Jake’s elder brother, Logan Paul, in two high-profile fights.

Jake Paul had predicted a harsh outcome for KSI in his upcoming fight, stating in an earlier interview that KSI would be “knocked out cold” by Fury within five rounds. Jake himself had faced Fury in a heated eight-round battle in Saudi Arabia, which saw Fury securing a split-decision victory.

However, KSI has shown confidence in his upcoming bout. In a recent Instagram post, he stated, “October 14, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history.”

The boxing match will take place under the Misfits Boxing label, a promotion started by KSI himself, and will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul continues his boxing trajectory, with his recent victory over Diaz marking another step in his transition from YouTube sensation to professional boxer.