Conor McGregor fires back at Jake Paul over “garbage” Nate Diaz fight

Conor McGregor isn’t one to shy away from a Twitter war, and the recent victory of Jake Paul over Nate Diaz has roused him into action once again.

Responding to Paul’s dismissive remarks about him, McGregor blasted the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s performance against Nate Diaz in a fiery series of tweets that have since been deleted. The Irishman not only dished out his signature insults but also indicated his readiness for a trilogy bout with Diaz.

Article continues after ad

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy [mate]. Out straight. I won’t even hit [your] face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a re**rd. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all around,” McGregor posted.

In another now-deleted tweet, alongside a snapshot from his fight with Floyd Mayweather, he added: “Me watching that garbage last night. Wtf. P*** and S*** in a ring.”

Article continues after ad

The former two-division UFC champion labeled the Paul vs. Diaz fight as “embarrassing.”

This exchange comes on the heels of Jake Paul’s post-fight press conference, where he ruled out any potential future bout with McGregor, a statement that seems to have sparked this retaliation.

After triumphing over Diaz in Dallas via unanimous decision, ‘The Problem Child’ appeared uninterested in a match-up with the Irish MMA legend.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I don’t care about that guy [Conor McGregor],” Paul stated, drawing attention to McGregor’s recent struggles. “He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers and I want Canelo.”

Article continues after ad

Instead, Paul offered up a rematch to Diaz, this time in MMA, following a $10 million offer to make his MMA debut.

McGregor wasn’t the only one to criticize Paul’s performance against the former UFC contender. KSI also trashed Paul’s victory, tweeting: “That Jake Paul performance was terrible. October 14th you get to watch a real fight and challenge.”

Whether Paul’s swift dismissal of a potential McGregor face-off is a strategic move or an honest expression of disinterest remains to be seen.