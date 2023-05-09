Nate Diaz addresses possibility of Logan Paul fight after brawl with YouTuber’s lookalike

UFC star Nate Diaz addressed the possibility of taking a fight with Logan Paul after brawling with the YouTuber’s lookalike in the street last month.

Nate Diaz is currently preparing for his August 5 boxing match against YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul, marking the mixed martial artist’s first foray into the boxing ring.

However, the ‘Problem Child’ isn’t the only Paul brother on Diaz’s radar. Diaz notably got into a street brawl with Logan Paul’s viral lookalike, Rodney Peterson, in April, putting him into a chokehold before walking away from the altercation in a clip that took over social media.

That’s not all; Diaz also had some harsh words for Logan after the ‘Maverick’ openly talked trash on Tommy Fury and his camp during his bout against Jake earlier this year.

In his response to the incident, Diaz claimed that Logan “needs his a** beat” and called him a “spoiled lil b*tch” who “yell[ed] obnoxious shit during the fight.”

Diaz was notably asked about his reaction to Logan’s trash-talk during a press conference for his bout against Jake Paul on May 9, with combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani testing the waters to see if a potential bout between Logan and Nate is a possibility.

Nate Diaz open to possible bout with Logan Paul after Jake Paul fight

“Is there a dream scenario here where you fight Jake, and then later in the year, you fight Logan, and you knock both of them off?” Helwani asked.

“Yeah, I think it was just a little [line], it was nothing personal,” Diaz explained. “I thought, in any show, what the f*ck is someone yelling out like that in the middle of the fight?”

“But yeah, Logan is doing great also. And if he continues on, I’m gonna be continuing on, so if we meet, we meet. If not, it’s all good, too.”

(Topic begins at 1:01:12)

For now, Logan Paul appears to be focusing on his performance in the WWE — but there’s no telling if he’ll step back into the boxing ring should Nate Diaz give him a call.

