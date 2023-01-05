Jake Paul signs deal for MMA debut with investment in UFC competitor

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Jake Paul has inked a deal with the PFL – Professional Fighters League – to finally step into the world of Mixed Martial Arts, as he’s invested in the UFC competitor and is actually going to fight.

Ever since Jake Paul got involved with boxing, he’s also had ties to the world of Mixed Martial Arts – be that through fighting former UFC stars or his trash talks with the likes of Dana White and Conor McGregor.

A swap from boxing to MMA has constantly been referenced by ‘The Problem Child’ as he’s had open invites from the likes of Bellator. Though, he’s always spoken about his desire to fight in the UFC – even offering to retire from boxing for a shot.

Article continues after ad

Seeing as his ongoing feud with Dana White makes that pretty unlikely to happen, Jake will finally be making his MMA debut with the PFL – Professional Fighters League – as he’s signed up as an investor.

Jake Paul to make MMA debut in PFL after investing

That’s right, according to the New York Times, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has invested in the PFL and signed a “multiyear deal” with the UFC competitor.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As per their report, Jake will fight at least once in the PFL in 2023, joining their new ‘Super Fight’ division for pay-per-view events. This division will see fighters will earn at least 50% of the pay-per-view revenue, which is something Jake has been advocating for from the UFC.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, he’ll also be the “head of fighter advocacy” with the PFL. This is set to be an ambassadorial role according to the Times’ report.

Instagram: Jake Paul Jake has suggested that he’d train in MMA for a UFC fight, but that has yet to happen.

Just like his brother Logan, Jake does have a background in amateur wrestling, and competed in high school. He has also dropped training videos of himself while kickboxing in recent times.

The 26-year-old is reportedly planning to return to boxing in February, so his cage fighting debut may have to wait a little while yet. Though, there will plenty of excitement around it when it finally happens.