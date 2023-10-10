Nate Diaz hits back at “dumbass” Jake Paul with offer for rematch

Nate Diaz has hit back at Jake Paul’s claim that he’s making “outrageous” claims and asks for another fight, with the UFC legend putting it out there that they could fight on New Year’s Eve.

After defeating Deji and Nate Robinson early on, Jake Paul’s boxing record has been stacked with fights against former mixed martial artists. The ‘Problem Child’ has two wins over Tyron Woodley, as well as a win over Nate Diaz and Ben Askren.

Jake’s win over Diaz was his most recent conquest inside the boxing ring, after he picked up a unanimous decision victory back in August. Since then, there has been talk that the pair could rematch but, this time, inside the MMA cage.

There doesn’t appear to be any progress made on that front, and reports have surfaced about Jake being involved in “very preliminary talks” with other opponents. However, it appears that Nate still has some appetite to go again – at least in the boxing ring.

Nate Diaz blasts “dumbass” Jake Paul over rematch claims

During Jake’s recent appearance on the NELK Boys’ FULL SEND podcast, he claimed that Nate had been making “outrageous” claims during negotiations for a fight – and that he was eager to meet the UFC legend inside a cage.

Nate, though, doesn’t quite agree with that retelling of things. “You’re full of s*it, I didn’t ask for s*it,” he tweeted on October 9. “I’ll fight you tomorrow in MMA, the problem is you suck and I don’t work for p*ssyFL dumbass, you do.

“Rematch is in boxing, trilogy is in MMA. You need time to train anyway, you suck. New Year’s Eve is good.”

As has been noted, Jake’s previous offer of one boxing match and one MMA fight came as he signed a deal to join PFL. However, Nate has been adamant he won’t fight inside a PFL cage and would only do it for the UFC.

Given Jake’s feud with Dana White, that’s probably never going to happen, but at least we might see them together in a boxing ring again.