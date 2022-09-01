MrBeast Burger to open first physical restaurant: How & where to buy

YouTube star MrBeast is set to open the first brick-and-mortar MrBeast Burger location following the wild success of his delivery-only fast food chain.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of YouTube’s most successful creators, boasting over 100 million subscribers and a slew of viral videos.

However, he’s been branching out of the video-making business into other endeavors, including his Feastables chocolate bar line and his very own charity, Beast Philanthropy.

In 2020, MrBeast launched his very own fast food chain called ‘MrBeast Burger.’ For the past two years it’s been a delivery-only affair, promising consumers seasoned fries, smashed crispy burgers, and even Shrek-themed quesadillas.

Instagram: MrBeast

After two years of massive success — during which Donldson opened up 1,000 locations across the US and Europe and raked in over $100 million in revenue — there’s another big win on the way for the YouTuber.

On August 29, MrBeast revealed that his burger chain would be opening its very first physical location, sending fans into a frenzy.

Where is the MrBeast Burger physical restaurant located?

The first-ever brick-and-mortar MrBeast Burger will open in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J.

When does the MrBeast Burger physical restaurant open?

According to the YouTube star, MrBeast Burger will officially open for business on September 4, 2022 — but he warned fans that not everyone might get served.

“I’m so grateful for all of you traveling on the 4th to eat at Beast Burger, but I want to make sure you have realistic expectations,” he wrote in a tweet. “I have a feeling 20,000+ people are going to show up to eat and we can only cook so many burgers an hour, so…”

Whatever the grand opening looks like, fans can expect another bombastic upload from this internet superstar, best known for groundbreaking efforts like his viral Squid Game adaptation that broke YouTube records.