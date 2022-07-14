MrBeast reveals his MrBeast Burger chain has hit massive revenue milestone

Georgina Smith . 16 minutes ago

Popular YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed the huge revenue milestone his burger chain, MrBeast Burger, has hit in the US.

MrBeast is one of the most popular creators on YouTube, and has been for many years. The 24-year-old has gone viral on countless occasions for his crazy videos, which involve anything from issuing bizarre challenges for his fans to participate in, to launching huge charity campaigns like Team Trees and Team Seas.

In December 2020, Jimmy launched one of his biggest projects to date in the form of MrBeast Burger. They started with 300 locations in the US, but since then they have expanded to 1000 locations across North America and Europe.

On July 14, MrBeast revealed the astonishing amount of money the burger chain has earned in the US so far.

“Beast Burger has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America,” he announced.

Jimmy went on to explain that the restaurants keep most of the revenue from the orders that they fulfill for MrBeast Burger, as it is a delivery-only fast food chain.

The chain has created a number of limited menu items since launching, some of which have been inspired by popular content creators such as Dream and MoistCr1TiKaL. In March, they even released a Shrek-themed Quesadilla.

Jimmy has previously credited the incredible success of his burger chain to the YouTube video he made about the temporary physical location of the chain they set up to promote the launch, which has now smashed 100 million views.

“The whole gamble was the video,” he said. “Like, that video is about to get a hundred million views. If that flopped and got like 15 or 20 [million] then it wouldn’t be a fraction of the success.”