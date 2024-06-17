MrBeast plans to launch beverage brand according to leaked documents

Documents shared in the ongoing MrBeast Burger lawsuit have revealed the YouTuber’s plans to launch his own beverage company.

Revealed back in August 2023, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson filed a lawsuit against the company responsible for managing his ‘MrBeast Burger’ fast food chain due to “revolting” food quality.

He was hit with a counter-suit just weeks later, and in June 2024, the case revealed some of Donaldson’s future plans to expand his brand with new products.

As reported by Business Insider, MrBeast plans on launching his own beverage brand, as well as a mobile game in 2025.

Details surrounding the two new ventures are slim at the time of writing, so little else is currently known about the project.

Article continues after ad

The drink, referred to as “Beast Beverages” in the filing, could be a wide variety of product types like soda, energy drinks, or even sport drinks.

As for the mobile game, few details have been made available other than plans for it to be monetized through ads and in-app purchases.

Article continues after ad

Donaldson would be the latest creator to join the influencer-led drink industry, and without a doubt would be standing right beside the likes of Logan Paul & KSIs line of Prime Hydration and Energy drinks, should he release similar product.

In March 2024, Prime out-sold PepsiCo’s iconic Gatorade at Walmarts nationwide to become the massive chain’s most-sold sports drink.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast likely wouldn’t have much issue getting his new beverage into Walmart thanks to his existing relationship with the supermarket through his Feastables snack company.

With the company’s rebrand and formula improvements in March 2024, Feastables quickly sold out across the United States, prompting the influencer to apologize. When product began shipping out again, MrBeast himself went into Target and Walmart stores to make sure it made its way to the shelf.