MrBeast reveals highly requested Feastables bar is finally coming

MrBeast has revealed that a new, highly requested white chocolate Feastables bar is finally being released in the near future.

Released in 2022, MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars have skyrocketed in popularity and even made their way into Walmart.

The YouTuber revamped the brand in 2024, revealing new labels and a fresh chocolate formula in February 2024 following a lawsuit over one of the bars’ ‘Deez Nutz’ branding.

On June 18, MrBeast revealed that a new, highly requested flavor is coming to the Feastables lineup – and it’s coming “soon.”

The YouTube star was asked when a white chocolate Feastables bar was going to be released by a fan on X, and he shared the news in a reply, revealing that they’ve gone through 100 versions of the formula for it.

“Soon! Gone through like 100 versions and want to make sure it’s perfect before launch,” he said.

It’s unknown when MrBeast plans on actually launching the new flavor, but it’s clear that fans are excited for its inevitable launch.

Since the rebrand, Feastables has been flying off the shelves of Walmart and Target, which prompted MrBeast to apologize for the product being sold out. As stores began receiving product again, however, he even made his way into a few locations to help stock the shelves himself.

This wouldn’t be the first time Feastables has released a white chocolate bar, though. In October 2022, the brand partnered up with influencer and music artist Corpse Husband for a special, limited-edition ‘cookies and cream’ flavor that was only available on the website.

MrBeast revealing the existence of a white chocolate Feastables bar is just the latest news to come from the most-subscribed Youtuber’s brand.

In leaked files from an ongoing lawsuit with the brand behind MrBeast burger, it was also discovered that he has plans to launch his own beverage company in 2025. However, details surrounding what type of drink it is were not shared.