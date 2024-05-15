Zaxby’s reveal’s MrBeast box in first-ever celebrity meal

Popular fried chicken fast food restaurant Zaxby’s has revealed its partnership with Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson to create the company’s first-ever celebrity meal.

With over 258 million subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast has the largest single-creator channel on the Google-owned platform.

Donaldson has used his name to create other brands in the past, including his snack company, Feastables, and his ghost kitchen chain, MrBeast Burger.

His latest endeavor is a partnership with Zaxby’s to create the ‘MrBeast Box,’ the company’s first meal collab with a celebrity or influencer.

The meal is available starting May 16, 2024, and will be a limited-time offering in all Zaxby’s restaurants in the United States for just $12.99.

In a press release, MrBeast shared his love for the company and how excited he is to have a partnership with them.

“I grew up going to Zaxby’s, so when we started talking and decided to make the MrBeast Box, I knew it’d be perfect to include my new Feastables bar in it,” said MrBeast. “It’s the world’s best chocolate bar and the world’s best chicken, simple as that.”

The MrBeast Box includes one of the YouTuber’s iconic Feastables candy bars, as well as the following Zaxby’s items:

4 Chicken Fingerz

Crinkle Fries

Cheddar Bites

Two slices of Texas Toast

Zax Sauce and Ranch

MrBeast’s collab meal comes in a special custom-designed box featuring the YouTuber’s famous panther logo on top and the Feastables logo on the side.

This is just the latest celeb-influenced fast food meal to be released by a fast food restaurant, with McDonald’s previously doing collabs with Cardi B & Offset, Travis Scott, and even K-pop stars BTS.

Charli D’Amelio partnered with Dunkin’ back in 2021 for her signature drink as well, which featured her favorite flavors and cold foam.

However, this new box at Zaxby’s stands out from the rest by offering the Feastables chocolate bar, giving it a MrBeast touch instead of limiting the meal to just Zaxby’s menu items.