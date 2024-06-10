Zaxby’s responds after fan finds MrBeast meal item listed on eBay for $25K

Zaxby’s has responded after a fan found one of its MrBeast branded meals listed on eBay for $25,000, where one cheddar bite from the box was being sold.

The chicken-focused fast food restaurant launched its first-ever celebrity endorsed meal with YouTube star MrBeast on May 15, 2024, and fans quickly fell in love with the collab.

Customers quickly began listing various parts of the limited-edition MrBeast meal on eBay, with some even selling the box for $20.

One fan on Twitter/X discovered someone selling a cheddar bite “in the shape of a beast lightning bolt” from the meal on eBay with an asking price of $25,000 — prompting Zaxby’s to respond to the attempted sale.

Article continues after ad

“Please no one eat food bought from an online auction thanks,” they said in a post.

Fans quickly responded to the post, shocked that someone would try to sell something from the meal.

“Oh my gosh, they’re going extra. I love me some Zaxby’s and MrBeast. But that’s crazy taking advantage of folks,” one user commented.

Article continues after ad

Zaxby’s replied: “There’s simply no way. This person is just making a joke for us to find.”

Another said: “Wise words from Zaxby’s.”

The high priced listing never recieved a bid, and despite having over nine days left at the time of the screenshot, it’s no longer active on eBay.

Article continues after ad

As a matter of fact, the seller’s entire account appears to have been removed from the platform. I’m not sure if this was Zaxby’s doing, or if attention from the brand spooked the seller and led them to deleting.

This is far from the first time we’ve ever seen influencer-branded products make their way to eBay and it definitely wont be the last.

After Prime Hydration released its Lemonade flavor in a pop up event, bottles made their way to the auction site with price tags of over $500 – leaving co-founder KSI absolutely shocked.