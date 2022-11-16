Monty Lopez spotted kissing Renee Ash after “missing” ex Sheri Easterling

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Fans are convinced that Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, is back together with influencer Renee Ash despite saying he was “broken” over his split from ex-wife Sheri Easterling.

Monty Lopez is at the center of drama yet again after eagle-eyed fans noticed the TikTok-famous dad possibly posing with an old flame in an Instagram post.

Over the summer, Lopez was exposed for purportedly cheating on then-wife Sheri Easterling with multiple younger women, one of them being Instagram influencer Renee Ash.

Ash came forward about her relationship with Lopez shortly after the cheating claims went viral, saying that she’d been under the impression that he was separated from Sheri and claiming he’d “misled” her into an affair.

Instagram: renne.ash Instagram user ‘renne.ash’ uploaded photos of herself and Lopez kissing, saying she was “thoroughly embarrassed” by the situation.

“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” Ash said in a statement to PageSix. “He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

The two parted ways shortly thereafter, and Monty has been hopping from gal to gal in the interim — but recently admitted that he was “broken” after his split from Sheri and begged his ex-wife to take him back in a TikTok video.

However, it looks like Ash and Monty might be back together if the model’s recent Instagram stories post is to be believed.

Fans convinced Monty Lopez and Renee Ash are back together

On November 15, Ash posted what many fans think is a photo of herself smooching Lopez. Unfortunately, the guy’s face is concealed, but viewers are all but convinced that the two influencers are back together in spite of their rocky history.

Instagram: renee.ash

That’s not all; Ash also says she’s spilling the tea on the next episode of the ‘Seriously Not Starf*ckers’ podcast. She appeared in a video on the show’s Instagram page, where she’s seen having a fake phone call with someone and says: “Hey babe, are you ready for another boxing match?”

This could be referencing Monty’s desire to throw down with rapper Yung Gravy in the boxing ring, who he challenged after the artist openly flirted with Sheri earlier this year.

For now, it’s still unclear if Lopez and Ash are actually seeing each other or not, but it’s looking quite likely that this old spark has been reignited.