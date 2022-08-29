Monty Lopez responds after Yung Gravy kisses Sheri Easterling at the VMAs

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez has responded after Sheri Easterling accompanied rapper Yung Gravy to the VMAs, with the pair also sharing a kiss on the red carpet.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, but it’s her parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling, that have been at the center of the drama in the past few months after it was alleged in June that Lopez had cheated on Easterling.

During a podcast appearance following the drama, rapper Yung Gravy said that he “has a thing for MILFs” and teased that he and Sheri were “going on a date soon.”

On August 28, Sheri and Yung Gravy then attended the VMAs together in color-coordinated outfits, with clips of the pair sharing a kiss gaining a large amount of traction on social media from shocked fans.

Shortly after, Monty shared his opinion on the unexpected pairing on his Instagram story.

“Unbothered!” he said. “Thank you @yungravy for taking the leftovers! I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her! Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child.”

Instagram: montylopez Monty responded to the VMAs kiss on his Instagram story.

Monty and Yung Gravy have previously been feuding via TikTok, where Monty even challenged the rapper to a boxing match.

Both Monty and Sheri are facing a huge amount of backlash on social media, with fans and non-fans alike expressing their frustration on behalf of Addison.

“I feel so bad for Addison Rae, her parents are so embarrassing,” one tweet with over 3000 likes read. “I can’t believe today is the day I say I feel bad for Addison Rae,” said another.

Addison hasn’t responded to the VMAs drama at the time of writing, but it looks like Sheri and Monty could be set to continue their public feud despite backlash.