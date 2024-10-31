Logan Paul almost knocks out Fanum during MrBeast game with xQc & IShowSpeed

Logan Paul almost knocked out Fanum during a stream with IShowSpeed and xQc inside MrBeast’s $1M haunted house.

MrBeast invited YouTube streaming sensation IShowSpeed to broadcast from his $1m haunted house on October 30, and fans flocked to Speed’s channel to check it out.

He wasn’t the only influencer to show up to the stream, either. Logan Paul, Fanum, xQc, and Lexi Rivera also participated in various games played inside the haunted house.

Article continues after ad

They played games outside of the haunted house as well, and one prompted Fanum, xQc, and IShowSpeed to stand above a table while Logan Paul decided which section to throw a punch through.

Paul decided to throw his punch through the blue-colored hole, punching Fanum square in the side of the face in the process. Within seconds, the AMP streamer was lying on the floor.

“Logan Paul almost knocked out Fanum while playing MrBeast’s ‘pick a box’ game with IShowSpeed and xQc,” said one viral tweet.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The clip quickly went viral across social media, with users flocking to the comments on various posts to share their thoughts about Logan’s punch.

“Didn’t look like he even punched that hard,” one user commented.

Another said: “This looked like something directly out of a cartoon lmaoooooooo.”

“That wasn’t even a hard punch. He got scared from the surprise,” replied a third.

Logan Paul’s no stranger to throwing punches, as the YouTuber-turned-boxer has had his fair share of boxing matches over the years. Some of his most notable fights were up against his then-rival KSI, who he went on to launch Prime Hydration with.

Article continues after ad

Logan has since shifted from boxing to the WWE, but younger brother Jake Paul has continued to pursue his career in boxing and is facing one of his strongest opponents yet, Mike Tyson, on November 15.