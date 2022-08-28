Logan Paul aims to fight MMA pro Dillon Danis on ‘Prime Card’ in January

Logan Paul is looking to fight MMA pro Dillon Danis on a ‘Prime squad card’ alongside KSI and JiDion this January.

Following on from KSI’s historic two fights in one night, resulting in two KO wins for the British entertainer, it’s looking like Logan Paul is wanting to get back in the ring.

Paul and Danis have been bickering back and forth for a while now, with the MMA fighter recently begging DAZN to send a contract to get a fight situated. Earlier in August, Logan Paul even restarted training for a potential return to the ring in December.

Now, following a series of tweets on August 28, it looks like the fight could finally come to fruition.

Logan Paul recently became a WWE wrestler and shined during his SummerSlam performance.

With KSI aiming to touch gloves again in the early new year, the YouTube star suggested a Prime Hydration boxing card, featuring business partner Logan Paul and the first member of ‘Prime Squad’ JiDion who’s looking to fight Joe Weller.

The Paul brother is of course on board with the idea, but he has just one condition, that being he gets to “f**k up” Dillon Danis.

Danis first made MMA debut in 2018, and currently holds a 2-0-0 fighting record, with both of his wins being by submission. The 29-year-old Welterweight is now also one of the most well-known BJJ fighters.

However, despite not fighting since 2019, he hit back at Logan on Twitter, confirming he’s up for the challenge: “i’m done talking i’m in 100% let’s f**king do this.”

Surprisingly, it looks like fans are on Logan’s side, with some even claiming the MMA fighter would be “smoked” if he stepped in the ring with the YouTuber.

With the boxing card expected sometime in January, it shouldn’t be long till we get some official confirmation if we’ll be seeing the two battle it out.