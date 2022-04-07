Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul he’d “beat his ass” in proposed boxing match

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has been itching for a potential fight against Mike Tyson, leading Iron Mike to issue a big warning to the up and comer on his podcast.

Jake Paul’s boxing career has been near flawless so far. With a 5-0 record, he’s KO’d some major names including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his latest scrap.

With The Problem Child set to make his return to the ring later in 2022, he’s been making some big challenges to a number of stars including Conor McGregor and even Mike Tyron.

Though a battle between the two has been dismissed by Tyson in the past, he’s since changed his stance, claiming he’d be open to a contest for the right price. Now, with a $300m event proposed by Jake, Tyson has responded.

Mike Tyson promises to beat Jake Paul in a fight

Speaking with UFC star Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya on his podcast, the Middleweight champ asked Tyson if he’d ever fight Jake or his brother Logan Paul.

“I’d beat their f**king ass,” Tyson quickly replied with a smirk. “I’m going straight at them.”

Despite being one of the best in the business back in his prime, Tyson hasn’t fought since 2020 in a split draw with Roy Jones Jr, so he acknowledged needing to get rid of some ring rust and get into fight shape.

(segment begins at 1:10:30 for mobile users)

“I’m not going to underestimate them either but I’m going to be in shape, that’s the thing you’ve got to do is be in shape,” he explained. “I think 30 days of boxing I could fight anybody, 30 days of boxing every day. If I’m boxing every day in the gym I don’t have to worry about my diet, I’ll eat whatever I want.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean that a fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is in the cards, but it’s interesting to see how confident Iron Mike is that he would emerge victoriously.

Only time will tell if the two will agree to square off and if the YouTuber can get a chance to put on the “$300 million event” of his dreams.