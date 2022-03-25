Jake Paul confirms date of next boxing fight with mystery opponent

YouTuber and boxing superstar Jake Paul has finally confirmed when he’s returning to the ring, but his opponent remains a mystery – despite links to several UFC stars.

In recent months, Jake Paul has made it known that he wants to drive up fighter pay in boxing and UFC, taking on Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Dana White publicly on the matter.

While Dana has previously confirmed that Jake rejected an offer to compete in the octagon, it hasn’t stopped the content creator from putting several former champions on his radar.

Conor McGregor can’t stop talking about him at the moment, following several troll MMA videos aimed at the Irishman, and even Jake’s big brother Logan Paul has predicted Nate Diaz could be his next opponent.

Jake Paul confirms boxing return

An announcement was posted on Instagram via the Most Valuable Promotions account, showing a short clip of the younger Paul brother back inside the boxing ring.

In the video, Jake says: “August, I’m back baby!”

He goes on to say: “Anyone who’s been talking, ya’ll going to be silenced again. I’m knocking ya’ll the f**k out.”

