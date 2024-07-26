Jake Paul agrees Mike Perry rematch but it won’t be boxing

Jake Paul has revealed that he and Mike Perry have agreed to a rematch, but it won’t happen inside the boxing ring.

When Jake Paul announced that he’d be returning to the boxing ring to fight ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, plenty of boxing fans and boxers were skeptical. The massive age difference between them was the biggest sticking point, never mind Tyson’s history in the ring.

However, that fight was put on ice when the 58-year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up. Former UFC fighter and bare-knuckle expert ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry was drafted in as Tyson’s replacement but suffered at the hands of Jake.

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber-turned-boxer not only scored a technical knockout win over the former UFC star, but he managed to knock him down three times too. Jake was ultimately good value for the win and quickly dispelled any claims it maybe have been “rigged.”

Well, now the social media superstar has revealed that he and ‘Platinum’ Mike have agreed to a rematch. “Chopped it up with Mike Perry last night. What a stand-up dude. More confidence than most of these fighters. We agreed to run it in PFL when the time is right,” Jake tweeted on July 25.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was also quizzed on the possibility of stepping out of the boxing ring and joining the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ranks.

“If I’m stepping out of boxing, it’s going to be PFL. After that we can do Dirty Boxing,” he added.

Jake penned a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League back in mid-2023, but has been “delayed” in making his debut due to his boxing commitments.

PFL CEO Peter Murray is on board with Jake making offers to fighters for his debut and they’re still targeting an appearance before long.

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is fighting Mike Tyson in mid-November, so maybe his focus will switch after that.