Mike Tyson sets outrageous asking price for Jake Paul fight

Boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson wants more than the rumored $50 million to step in the ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, but his price tag is a bit outrageous.

After Logan Paul’s exhibition match against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, nothing is off the cards for the Paul brothers when it comes to boxing.

With Jake Paul being undefeated in his career, the YouTube star has been eyeing up some of the best fighters in the world like Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Though, there have also been wild rumors that he might be stepping into the ring against one of the greatest boxers of all-time – Mike Tyson.

Advertisement

Previously ‘Iron’ Mike has shut down any possibility of a face-off, and now he’s asked for an outrageous amount to fight Jake.

During a recent episode of Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, he was joined by WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo, who mentioned that we’re still yet to see any YouTubers step in the ring with a “real boxer” to contend for a title.

Furthermore, podcast co-host Paul Pierce added to the conversation with the rumors that Tyson could soon be facing off again Jake Paul – which would get a lot of attention and money for the two fighters according to Pierce.

Advertisement

Read More: Jake Paul urged to fight Tommy Fury when he makes boxing return

While it’s anyone’s guess how much they’d make, Charlo noted that it could possibly net them $49M. But, the legend is reluctant, stating that he’ll only be fighting Paul if the price is right – and that price is above what WBC Champion claims they’d get.

“We gotta get some more money man, sh*t,” Tyson said. “Blue eyes, blonde hair – that sh*t is very expensive. We gotta get some more money.” Later Tyson noted he want a “billion bucks” for the bout.

(Timestamp at 7:56)

The boxing legend has previously admitted that “anything is possible” and spoke about how charities would benefit from the two getting into the ring.

Advertisement

Only time will tell if we’ll see a fight between Paul and Tyson, but both would certainly be getting a huge payday if it went ahead.