Jake Paul calls Conor McGregor and every MMA fighter “b*tches” who “can’t box”

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul went after UFC legend Conor McGregor and other MMA fighters during his press conference for his bout against Mike Perry.

Jake Paul is set to take on Mike Perry on July 20 after originally slated to take on boxing legend Mike Tyson, only for ‘Iron Mike’ to postpone the match due to an ulcer flare-up.

On July 18, ‘The Problem Child’ and Mike Perry held a press conference for their upcoming battle and things got personal when the 5-0 bare-knuckle fighter promised to show what a real fighter could do in boxing.

“Every single person before you has said the same thing,” Jake blasted. “Every single time they sit across from me in these exact same seats and say ‘I’m gonna take it from you, I’m gonna show you a real fight.’ Shut the f**k up!”

(segment begins at 33:58)

Paul proceeded to call out every MMA fighter, labeling them all “pu**ies” who “can’t box for sh*t.”

In his career, Jake is undefeated when boxing UFC greats, having bested Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and more.

“When I try to fight y’all in MMA, y’all won’t do it!” he slammed. “You and McGregor, both b*tches who will never fight me.”

Jake’s comments came just one day after McGregor appeared at a BKFC press conference where he labeled Paul a “little dweeb of a thing.” Conor has been challenged to fight Paul on multiple occasions, but has yet to accept. He’s currently set to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler, though a date hasn’t been set.

Host Ariel Helwani then stepped in to ask Paul and Perry if they’d be interested in doing a runback in MMA and the two eagerly agreed. Of course, until a contract is signed, take the MMA rematch rumors with a grain of salt.

Jake Paul has also warned that his big payday match against Mike Tyson, currently rescheduled for November, is at risk if he loses against Perry, so there is quite a lot on the line going into the July 20 event.