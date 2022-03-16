Jake Paul demands ‘selfish weirdo’ Conor McGregor accept UFC fight

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul is still trying to secure his first-ever MMA fight against UFC legend Conor McGregor and called out the Irishman in a recent interview by attacking his integrity.



Jake Paul has become quite the boxing star as of late, securing a knockout against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his fifth-ever fight to continue his undefeated streak.

On his quest, The Problem Child has frequently taken shots at Conor McGregor and demanded UFC President Dana White pay his fighters more. In an effort to kill two birds with one stone, his newest fight offer contains a stipulation that he donate his whole purse to other fighters if he loses.

With the fight still not approved by the UFC and Paul saying he would fight McGregor at 175 pounds, the young YouTuber encouraged the Irishman to “do the right thing” and accept.

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again Deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

Jake Paul wants McGregor fight to benefit other UFC stars

In a recent interview with The Sun, Jake Paul admitted that he hasn’t earned a fight against The Notorious in MMA just yet, but a match with him would be for something much “bigger” than the two of them.

“It’s about trying to create a win-win situation for UFC fighters while also providing UFC and Dana the opportunity to do the right thing,” he said. “It’s a big risk for me to go into MMA, but I am willing to do it if it allows hundreds of fighters to benefit.”

He declined to say whether his challenge was under consideration by the UFC, but demanded McGregor take it for his fellow fighters.

Jake Paul accuses McGregor of being selfish

“Conor, you have been selfish your whole life,” he blasted. “Selfish to your family with your antics, selfish to your career with your partying, and most of all, a selfish fighter who has never tried to uplift his fellow fighters. You’re a rich little weirdo who poses, thinks cool watches and suits will make people like you.”

“This is your chance to do for others,” he continued. “Accept my proposal and let’s do something that is bigger than us. I’m ready.”

So far, McGregor hasn’t commented on the challenge, but he has most been a bit more open to the idea, recently saying “Who knows?” when asked about the possibility of fighting the YouTuber and even mocking one of his callouts.

We’ll just have to see if the UFC agrees to make the fight happen and if Jake Paul can finally get his wish of stepping into the octagon against the southpaw MMA star.