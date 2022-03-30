Jake Paul accepts fight against Canelo Álvarez on one condition

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul has accepted a challenge to fight boxing champion Canelo Álvarez, but there’s a big catch.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. With a 5-0 record in his career thus far, The Problem Child has KO’d every opponent he’s ever faced, including former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Now, the younger Paul brother plans to hop back into the ring in August with seemingly no shortage of possible opponents. Icons such as Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva have expressed interest in fighting the YouTuber, but nothing is official just yet.

However, when it comes to boxing Canelo Álvarez, Jake Paul not only accepted the challenge, but laid out some conditions to make the fight truly special.

Jake Paul admits he couldn’t beat Canelo Álvarez… now

Back in 2021, Canelo responded to whether he’d ever want to box Jake Paul, stating that while he was open to the idea, the YouTuber would need to keep fighting learning before that. “We’ll see in the future,” he said, but also noted he was not ready yet.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Jake Paul was asked if he would take the fight and if he would win – something the influencer was quite uncharacteristically humble about.

“Look I would take the fight. Right now, I wouldn’t beat Canelo,” Paul admitted. “Five fights from now, six fights from now, I would put on an awesome f**king fight and we’ll see what happens.”

That said, according to the boxer, he wants Canelo to be his last opponent and serve as a final boss on his fight career journey.

“I want me versus Canelo to be my last fight,” he explained.

Depending on how many fights Jake takes in the months ahead, we could be seeing a match between him and one of the GOATs in a couple of years. Will the YouTuber be able to pull off the miracle upset? We’ll have to wait and see.