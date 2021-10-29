UFC star Masvidal accuses Jake Paul of “trolling” with fake fight offers for big money

UFC’s Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal believes Jake Paul is “trolling the world” with some of the fight offers he throws, claiming he doesn’t have the cash to back them up.

When Jake Paul first stepped into the boxing ranks, it was to settle scores with other YouTubers. Though, since defeating AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson, he has gone on to face real fighters.

Paul delivered a knockout win over Ben Askren back in April, which kicked his trash talk into a new gear. After that win, he set his targets for potential opponents a little higher, calling out the likes of Conor McGregor, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, and Nate Diaz.

In the case of McGregor, Paul claimed the Irish superstar could make $50 million if they squared off, half of what the UFC star got for fighting Floyd Mayweather. Though, Jorge Masvidal isn’t believing any of the offers he puts out there.

The UFC Welterweight contender has been subject to some of Paul’s trash talk in the last few months as he comes off the back of two defeats in the Octagon.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal said the UFC doesn’t give a “flying f**k” about Paul and his offers, and that he makes more money inside the cage. “This guy talks a lot about ‘I’m going to write you a $50 million check,’ but go look at the pay-per-views that he’s selling. He ain’t writing nobody $50 million checks,” Gamebred said.

“Go actually look at the f**king numbers that they actually sold on Showtime or on Triller or whatever thing he’s talking about. He doesn’t have that money. He’s trolling the whole world saying all these big-money deals.”

While the pair aren’t going to square off anytime soon, Masvidal admitted that he’d be open to fighting Jake when he’s done with the UFC.

“When I am done beating up world-class fighters, this bum will still be around — I’ll go and collect a quick paycheck for hitting him so f**king hard in front of the whole world,” he added. Though, who knows when that’ll be.